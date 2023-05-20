Update 1.3.2

Hello everyone! This update finally fixes most of the game's annoying networking quirks. Hopefully this will make the game more enjoyable to play overall. A bunch of other smaller bugs have also been fixed, and some features have been added.

Most notably, a new attempt at better disc physics has been implemented. This is aimed at improving the interactions between the disc and the ground, which has been somewhat unrealistic for a long time. Specifically, it makes the disc calm down faster after landing. As always: please leave feedback on the disc physics. I consider it the biggest advantage of this game compared to other disc golf games, and I want it to be perfect!

Networking bug fixes

Fixed a bug which sometimes (almost always) stopped stats and challenge results from being uploaded by non-hosts when playing in a group.

Fixed a bug which stopped players from exiting new lobbies after leaving or finishing a game.

Fixed a bug in multiplayer mode which sometimes caused players to spawn on different maps.

Other bug fixes

Fixed a “bug” which completely stopped the saved seeds system from working.

Fixed a bug which caused the scrollbar on the leaderboards to disappear sometimes.

Fixed a bug which caused strange UI interactions when selling equipment.

Fixed a bug which caused backpacks to be displayed incorrectly when owning more than 4 backpacks.

Fixed a bug which would crash the leaderboards if anyone over level 50 appeared on it.

Features

Improved disc-ground physics interactions.

Added circle 1 & 2 zone markers to the help markers UI (standard binding Q).

Added the stats menu. The button to open this can be found at the top left of the menu, under the profile information.

Added stat tracking for circle two putt accuracy.