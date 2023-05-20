Platypus Adventures Update 1.2 - Blackrock Island

Set sail and discover the new explorable region, Blackrock Island! I've worked hard on this update since the launch of the game, and I'm happy to finally share it with you!

I would like to thank everyone who purchased the game and has supported it with your feedback, live streams, videos and artwork!

The focus of this update was the new Blackrock Island region, but a significant amount of work has gone into the original campaign too, upgrading it to Unreal Engine 5 was a big task for me but I am really happy with the results. The new lighting system "Lumen" has created a really great result on the world, resulting in a huge visual upgrade in all of the older areas. I've spent some time addressing a wide range of accumulated feedback gathered from the community to improve the quality of life in the game.

I hope you enjoy this update, and as always feedback is always appreciated! Share it with me in the Platypus Adventures discord server: https://discord.gg/euQg72B

Core Upgrades

Game upgraded to Unreal Engine 5.1.1

Enabled Lumen lighting system

Improved Mac OSX performance with updated graphics settings

World

Added large explorable region "Blackrock Island"

Added another tree-house in the Forest area

Added a new dock area in the Ocean area, with a ship to transport to Blackrock Island

Characters

Added Owl character voiced by Pete Richards

Added Great White Shark character

Added small Dragonfly character

Added more Turtle characters

Added more Koala characters

Added more Kangaroo characters

Added more Wombat characters

Items and Equipment

Added Cup Of Fruit Juice

Added Shark Repel

Added Crystal Armour

Added Crystal Helmet

Added Crystal Boomerang

Added fighting training dummy

Gameplay

Added a diving mission type

Added a rescue mission type

Added a simple healing character/doctor system

Added leafball mini game

Added fighting arena

Added jump into water dive system

Added a fall damage system that scales based on air time (Normal difficulty and above)

Added Flying Kick heavy attack

Added a slow motion effect while landing heavy attacks (disabled for split-screen)

Adjustments

Added a numbers to the health bar showing your current health value, and incoming damage

Added a critter spawning system

Added assorted chest pieces to various enemy types

Heavy attacks will cycle between available moves

Heavy attacks now deal stagger damage, instead of regular damage

Standard enemy attack parry window will scale in seconds based on difficulty

Dyanamic camera movement based on undercover

Main menu re-worked

Enabled cinematic graphics options

Adjusted the Crystal Material on Crocodile's staff

Adjusted the mount system with new animations

Added a bobbing motion to the canoe

Adjusted Volumetric Cloud material

Adjusted water material

Adjusted underwater material

Adjusted ocean wave material

Adjusted waterfall material

Adjusted melonball to no longer cut to external camera between rounds

Adjusted melonball game to display "melonball" in the bottom right of the screen as you begin to play

Baby Cassowary can no longer recieve damage, and will not play a damage animation if attacked

New sets of armour will replace the existing set, instead of stacking

Challenge mode is now a fixed difficulty and cannot be changed

Disabled HUD and tutorials in Challenge mode

Reduced melee distance between platy and friendly characters

Attack damage increases with the hit counter

Adjusted the heavy attack hit counter thresholds

Fixes