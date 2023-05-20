Platypus Adventures Update 1.2 - Blackrock Island

Set sail and discover the new explorable region, Blackrock Island! I've worked hard on this update since the launch of the game, and I'm happy to finally share it with you!
I would like to thank everyone who purchased the game and has supported it with your feedback, live streams, videos and artwork!
Update 1.2
The focus of this update was the new Blackrock Island region, but a significant amount of work has gone into the original campaign too, upgrading it to Unreal Engine 5 was a big task for me but I am really happy with the results. The new lighting system "Lumen" has created a really great result on the world, resulting in a huge visual upgrade in all of the older areas. I've spent some time addressing a wide range of accumulated feedback gathered from the community to improve the quality of life in the game.
I hope you enjoy this update, and as always feedback is always appreciated! Share it with me in the Platypus Adventures discord server: https://discord.gg/euQg72B
Core Upgrades
- Game upgraded to Unreal Engine 5.1.1
- Enabled Lumen lighting system
- Improved Mac OSX performance with updated graphics settings
World
- Added large explorable region "Blackrock Island"
- Added another tree-house in the Forest area
- Added a new dock area in the Ocean area, with a ship to transport to Blackrock Island
Characters
- Added Owl character voiced by Pete Richards
- Added Great White Shark character
- Added small Dragonfly character
- Added more Turtle characters
- Added more Koala characters
- Added more Kangaroo characters
- Added more Wombat characters
Items and Equipment
- Added Cup Of Fruit Juice
- Added Shark Repel
- Added Crystal Armour
- Added Crystal Helmet
- Added Crystal Boomerang
- Added fighting training dummy
Gameplay
- Added a diving mission type
- Added a rescue mission type
- Added a simple healing character/doctor system
- Added leafball mini game
- Added fighting arena
- Added jump into water dive system
- Added a fall damage system that scales based on air time (Normal difficulty and above)
- Added Flying Kick heavy attack
- Added a slow motion effect while landing heavy attacks (disabled for split-screen)
Adjustments
- Added a numbers to the health bar showing your current health value, and incoming damage
- Added a critter spawning system
- Added assorted chest pieces to various enemy types
- Heavy attacks will cycle between available moves
- Heavy attacks now deal stagger damage, instead of regular damage
- Standard enemy attack parry window will scale in seconds based on difficulty
- Dyanamic camera movement based on undercover
- Main menu re-worked
- Enabled cinematic graphics options
- Adjusted the Crystal Material on Crocodile's staff
- Adjusted the mount system with new animations
- Added a bobbing motion to the canoe
- Adjusted Volumetric Cloud material
- Adjusted water material
- Adjusted underwater material
- Adjusted ocean wave material
- Adjusted waterfall material
- Adjusted melonball to no longer cut to external camera between rounds
- Adjusted melonball game to display "melonball" in the bottom right of the screen as you begin to play
- Baby Cassowary can no longer recieve damage, and will not play a damage animation if attacked
- New sets of armour will replace the existing set, instead of stacking
- Challenge mode is now a fixed difficulty and cannot be changed
- Disabled HUD and tutorials in Challenge mode
- Reduced melee distance between platy and friendly characters
- Attack damage increases with the hit counter
- Adjusted the heavy attack hit counter thresholds
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the day night cycle would sometimes get stuck
- Fixed a memory leak in the main menu
- Fixed a memory leak in challenge mode
- Fixed an issue where the Boomerang could become stuck being aimed
- Fixed an issue where using the Lantern during a cutscene with Cassowary could cause a glitch
- Fixed an issue where you could gain the Flower Crown without using the boomerang
- Fixed multiple issues with various boundaries
- Fixed an issue where you could take off your hat mid-air
- Fixed an issue where sand-sliding would leave platy moving at a slightly slower speed
- Fixed an issue where the fall damage animation / mechanic could be bypassed
- Fixed some floating out-of-place geometry at the entrance to the the deep sea area
- Fixed a visual glitch that used to happen during the transition from afternoon to night in the sky
- Fixed an issue where pearls would sometimes clip beneath clams when opened
- Fixed an issue where items could become unresponsive to pickup input
- Fixed an issue where items could not be picked up in immersive mode
- Fixed an issue where the heavy attack prompt sometimes wouldn't show
- Fixed an issue where dodge rolling would sometimes push you in the wrong direction
- Fixed an issue where Platy could move characters with the boomerang
