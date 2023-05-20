 Skip to content

Sole Saga update for 20 May 2023

Update 0.12.0b - main and Update 0.12.1a - Open beta

Last edited by Wendy

Hello Sole Survivors,
Today we bring you an update for both main and open beta branch.

Update v0.12.0b - Main

We now update the new game controller to the main branch for the new players would join us from now on. For more information about the new game control scheme please read update v0.12.0a log below
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2027970/view/6083844525390212133

Update v0.12.1a - Open beta

Stamina points, using for dodging are crucial for survive ability, Picking up second secret weapon is mostly hard decision.
To help you build stronger secret weapon build we now "add stamina Regeneration bonus, when picking up second secret weapon",
The bonus makes stamina point regenerate 50% more faster "when the hero has at least 1 stamina point"

To join the Open beta testing please follow the step from the link below
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2027970/view/6083844525370723753

If you have any suggestion or feedback, do not hesitate to contact us.
