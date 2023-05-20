Update 0.12.0b - main and Update 0.12.1a - Open beta

Hello Sole Survivors,
Today we bring you an update for both main and open beta branch.
Update v0.12.0b - Main
We now update the new game controller to the main branch for the new players would join us from now on. For more information about the new game control scheme please read update v0.12.0a log below
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2027970/view/6083844525390212133
Update v0.12.1a - Open beta
Stamina points, using for dodging are crucial for survive ability, Picking up second secret weapon is mostly hard decision.
To help you build stronger secret weapon build we now "add stamina Regeneration bonus, when picking up second secret weapon",
The bonus makes stamina point regenerate 50% more faster "when the hero has at least 1 stamina point"
To join the Open beta testing please follow the step from the link below
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2027970/view/6083844525370723753
If you have any suggestion or feedback, do not hesitate to contact us.
Discord
Dissustions
Changed files in this update