MULTIPLAYER UPDATE

Hey, everyone!

Today I'm bringing you one of the most requested updates ever. And I mean ever. I don't think there has been a single feature requested more so than multiplayer. But that's not all! This update comes with some other exciting features.

Multiplayer

When paused, you will now find an "Online" option has appeared in your pause menu. You can now play with up to 4 other players from around the world. If you don't feel like playing with random players, that's fine! You can also create a private session and have your friends access it by entering your room code that will be displayed in the online menu.

Some things to note; this is Scoot's first iteration of multiplayer. It's possible you may find it a little choppy at times but I plan on continuing to improve multiplayer as time progresses! Also, I know you're wondering, yes you can play modded maps online! However, if your lobby is currently in a modded/custom map, players won't be able to join at random, but instead through the room code.

Flatland Tricks

One of the main things I'm most excited for in this update is the new flatland trick system. You can now perform footjams and fakie sliders in Scoot! You can find how to do them in the controls menu. These new tricks really help you add some serious steeze to your lines and I can't wait to see what you guys do.

Female Rider

Customisation has been extended with the new addition of the female rider option! There are currently about the same amount of options for the female rider as there are for the male rider. But, new cosmetics are likely to be added every update. This is one thing that felt like a much needed feature for Scoot since it's reboot last year. So, I'm really happy to finally include it.

Some other key features include:

• Audio settings

• Improved some animations

• Spin during boardslides/lipslides

• Added "Cannon-ball" trick

• Improved skidmark system

You can see the complete changelog on Scoot's discord.

Scoot has never been so alive and I can't thank you guys enough! I really hope you enjoy this update and it brings you hours upon hours of fun!

Cheers,

Matt