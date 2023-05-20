- Fixed buggy loading in The Courtyard (Act I)
- Fixed a bug where the game freezes in The Library (Act I)
- Fixed a bug where the screen goes black in The Library (Act I)
- Fixed a bug in your neighbors apartment (Act I)
- Visual fix in walkthrough to clarify objectives
Dagdrøm update for 20 May 2023
Quick fix 1.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
