Dagdrøm update for 20 May 2023

Quick fix 1.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed buggy loading in The Courtyard (Act I)
  • Fixed a bug where the game freezes in The Library (Act I)
  • Fixed a bug where the screen goes black in The Library (Act I)
  • Fixed a bug in your neighbors apartment (Act I)
  • Visual fix in walkthrough to clarify objectives

