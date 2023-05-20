Overhaul Update Part : I

(Patch Notes Below)

Hey, it's been a while

In fact it has been 66 days since the last major update.

I'm sorry if it seems like I'm not doing enough, I try to but I have just been incapable to put all

my energy to developing secu, I've been dealing with a lot things since December last year,

its so much stuff I cannot simply just say in here, even though I'm not putting in a lot of time to

secu its also the only reason I'm still here, my game is the only thing that makes me going

as well as my only close friend lion, I would probably not even be here if not without him,

he has been there for me ever since, I'll keep on developing secu as long I'm still alive and

thank you all of you for being here with me.

Changelog :

Arenas Map : Grand Arena

Arenas Map : The Void

Tutorial Remake

Firing Range Remake

Main Menu Remake

New Weapon CM10

New Weapon DMR

New Weapon Zamislav.74

Zamislav.47 Remastered

John Mc.357 Remastered

New Equipment Crate

New Loot Crate

New Laser Attachment

New Suppressor Model Attachment

New Snatch Foregrip Attachment

New Tactical Reflex Sight

New Non Empty And Empty Reloads

New Slide Movement Option

New Player Spawn Animation

New Player Death Animation

New Bipod Attachment

New Vaults

New Keycard Item Drop

New Weapon Crates

New Weapon Rarities

Improved Melee Knife

Improved Hitmarkers

Improved Weapon Recoil & Camera Shake

Improved Looting

Improved HUD

Improved Weapon Look Sway

Improved Zombie Gore

Improved Zombie Death Sounds

Global Weapon Reload Speed Increase

Player Walk Speed Increased

Reworked Pickups

Added Weapon Leaning Based On Movement Direction

Global Weapon ADS Speed Increased

Zombie Collision Box Size Decreased

Max Ammo Pickup Now Refills Magazine

Player Footstep Volume Decreased

Loot Boxes Are Now Penetrable

Throwing Knifes Damage, Amount And Speed Increase

Many Bug Fixes

