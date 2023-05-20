Overhaul Update Part : I

(Patch Notes Below)
Hey, it's been a while
In fact it has been 66 days since the last major update.
I'm sorry if it seems like I'm not doing enough, I try to but I have just been incapable to put all
my energy to developing secu, I've been dealing with a lot things since December last year,
its so much stuff I cannot simply just say in here, even though I'm not putting in a lot of time to
secu its also the only reason I'm still here, my game is the only thing that makes me going
as well as my only close friend lion, I would probably not even be here if not without him,
he has been there for me ever since, I'll keep on developing secu as long I'm still alive and
thank you all of you for being here with me.
Changelog :
- Arenas Map : Grand Arena
- Arenas Map : The Void
- Tutorial Remake
- Firing Range Remake
- Main Menu Remake
- New Weapon CM10
- New Weapon DMR
- New Weapon Zamislav.74
- Zamislav.47 Remastered
- John Mc.357 Remastered
- New Equipment Crate
- New Loot Crate
- New Laser Attachment
- New Suppressor Model Attachment
- New Snatch Foregrip Attachment
- New Tactical Reflex Sight
- New Non Empty And Empty Reloads
- New Slide Movement Option
- New Player Spawn Animation
- New Player Death Animation
- New Bipod Attachment
- New Vaults
- New Keycard Item Drop
- New Weapon Crates
- New Weapon Rarities
- Improved Melee Knife
- Improved Hitmarkers
- Improved Weapon Recoil & Camera Shake
- Improved Looting
- Improved HUD
- Improved Weapon Look Sway
- Improved Zombie Gore
- Improved Zombie Death Sounds
- Global Weapon Reload Speed Increase
- Player Walk Speed Increased
- Reworked Pickups
- Added Weapon Leaning Based On Movement Direction
- Global Weapon ADS Speed Increased
- Zombie Collision Box Size Decreased
- Max Ammo Pickup Now Refills Magazine
- Player Footstep Volume Decreased
- Loot Boxes Are Now Penetrable
- Throwing Knifes Damage, Amount And Speed Increase
- Many Bug Fixes
Join Discord : https://discord.gg/rJVueVf8Fb
