Instead of adding a new enemy every 10 rounds, a new enemy will be introduced about 5 rounds in with a slim chance of spawning, after about 10 ish rounds it will have a higher chance of spawning
Fixed bug with coin
Updated Game Manager
Changed bullet sizes
Capped Player Upgrades
Nova's Cube! update for 20 May 2023
The Enemy Spawn System!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
