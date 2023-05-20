 Skip to content

Nova's Cube! update for 20 May 2023

The Enemy Spawn System!

Last edited by Wendy

  • Instead of adding a new enemy every 10 rounds, a new enemy will be introduced about 5 rounds in with a slim chance of spawning, after about 10 ish rounds it will have a higher chance of spawning

  • Fixed bug with coin

  • Updated Game Manager

  • Changed bullet sizes

  • Capped Player Upgrades

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2406861 Depot 2406861
  • Loading history…
