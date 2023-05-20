Patch 1.06r - Atmospheric Bubbles

-New: Atmospheres.

To be able to breathe you must be inside or very near an atmospheric bubble.

When you use up all you breath you begin to lose health.

The atmospheres move randomly and even dissipate after a while.

When you enter a bubble it visually disappears but you should still be able to see its outer ring.

Note: PassageWays and Random Encounters are exempt from this mechanic.

-New: Breathing Paks.

You get one when you start the game. Beyond that you can sometimes buy one from a trader.

You may even find one in a lootbag with less than 10% chance.

These simply heal your breath.

-New: Breathing station.

Every town/area has a breathing station. These restore your breath automatically

when you stand near them.

Note: you should probably save your game near a breathing station. atmospheric bubbles from before are not guaranteed to stick around when you load a save.