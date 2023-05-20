Update ver1.0.2 - Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11277564 · Last edited 20 May 2023 – 08:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Dear players, thank you always for your continued support. We sincerely appreciate your enjoyment of our game.

Thank you for submitting bug reports in the thread. We've made some corrections and added new features as follows:

Fixes:

We've resolved the issue where clicking on a dropped card would trigger the card's effect again.

Additions:

We've added a surrender function during battles.

Your play skills have far exceeded our expectations, and there are even players who have exceeded the round record we initially envisaged. We are simply astounded by your passion and skill.

We intend to continue to provide additions such as new enemies so that you never get bored. We hope you will continue to enjoy "Groob".