rote²(RoteSquare) update for 20 May 2023

2023-05-21

Build 11277554

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.0.6)

  • Some special modes will be deleted
  • The tutorial will be revamped.
    Instead of deleting the current tutorial file,
    A separate tutorial window is displayed on the first run.
    -"Use Note Default Color" will be added
    When using the default color, Note uses the default color corresponding to the data.
  • Correct errors related to upload record
  • Fixes the problem of random abnormal operation when playing in special mode
  • You can sort workshop items by sorting criteria from now on.
  • Add Early/Late
  • Errors that do not apply DSP buffer settings correctly are corrected
  • Long note judgment, OK, MISS judgment, etc. will be revised.
  • Slow play is possible at less than 1x speed. However, in this case, the record cannot be registered.
  • Shortcut key is slightly adjusted.
  • If you add a new event in the editor, it will be initialized as a status value at the time. (ex. Background color at added point)
  • Lightweight build file size.
  • When creating a pbrff file, a bug in which the audio file cannot be compressed is fixed
  • Retry bug will be fixed
  • The UI error is corrected in the Calibration Window
  • From now on, the pattern level will be showed on the result screen.
  • Change Official Display to Original Display

