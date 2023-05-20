2023-05-21

v1.0.6)
- Some special modes will be deleted
- The tutorial will be revamped.
Instead of deleting the current tutorial file,
A separate tutorial window is displayed on the first run.
-"Use Note Default Color" will be added
When using the default color, Note uses the default color corresponding to the data.
- Correct errors related to upload record
- Fixes the problem of random abnormal operation when playing in special mode
- You can sort workshop items by sorting criteria from now on.
- Add Early/Late
- Errors that do not apply DSP buffer settings correctly are corrected
- Long note judgment, OK, MISS judgment, etc. will be revised.
- Slow play is possible at less than 1x speed. However, in this case, the record cannot be registered.
- Shortcut key is slightly adjusted.
- If you add a new event in the editor, it will be initialized as a status value at the time. (ex. Background color at added point)
- Lightweight build file size.
- When creating a pbrff file, a bug in which the audio file cannot be compressed is fixed
- Retry bug will be fixed
- The UI error is corrected in the Calibration Window
- From now on, the pattern level will be showed on the result screen.
- Change Official Display to Original Display
Changed files in this update