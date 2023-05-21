Update 1.1.2!

Hey, fellow chickens!
We believe you've all noticed that Screaming Chicken: Ultimate Showdown has become even more exciting recently! That's right, in order to provide you with a better gaming experience, we’ve made many changes, and this is just the beginning! This update brings you a lot of new things! Let's take a look together!
What’s new:
4 New Skins
We have collaborated with 4 mysterious streamers to release 4 new custom skins! (Enter the game and try them on!)
2 New Maps
2 newly designed unique maps have been added to the game for you to play!
Map Optimization
A lot of maps were significantly improved. Items dropping frequency as well as timing were adjusted.
Feel free to share your feedback and suggestions! Join our community: https://discord.gg/sVHYHvZW47 and stay in touch with us!
Changed files in this update