Update 1.1.2!

Hey, fellow chickens!

We believe you've all noticed that Screaming Chicken: Ultimate Showdown has become even more exciting recently! That's right, in order to provide you with a better gaming experience, we’ve made many changes, and this is just the beginning! This update brings you a lot of new things! Let's take a look together!

What’s new:

4 New Skins

We have collaborated with 4 mysterious streamers to release 4 new custom skins! (Enter the game and try them on!)

2 New Maps

2 newly designed unique maps have been added to the game for you to play!

Map Optimization

A lot of maps were significantly improved. Items dropping frequency as well as timing were adjusted.

Feel free to share your feedback and suggestions! Join our community: https://discord.gg/sVHYHvZW47 and stay in touch with us!