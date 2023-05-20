 Skip to content

Terminus: Zombie Survivors update for 20 May 2023

Terminus: Zombie Survivors - V0.9.8 Beta Hotfix

Terminus: Zombie Survivors update for 20 May 2023

V0.9.8 Beta Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where turns would occasionally not pass if a companion was sleeping in a different location.
  • Changed the weight of the Bible from 0.7 to 0.4.

Thank you for reporting the bug! If you have any problems, please let me know in the comments, discussions, or by email at ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you.

How to participate in the beta: Go to your Steam Library > Right-click on Terminus > Select Properties > Select the Beta tab > Select the “beta – Beta branch.”

Best,
In-geon

