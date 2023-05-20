Adjusted STEP achievement requirements:
Previous: Bronze 30, Silver 50, Gold 100
Revised : Bronze 20, Silver 30, Gold 50
Slightly adjusted the colors of some of the samurai icons resembled those of a wizard.
Succubus alchemist update for 20 May 2023
Ver1.13 Update
