Succubus alchemist update for 20 May 2023

Ver1.13 Update

20 May 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjusted STEP achievement requirements:
　Previous: Bronze 30, Silver 50, Gold 100
　Revised : Bronze 20, Silver 30, Gold 50
Slightly adjusted the colors of some of the samurai icons resembled those of a wizard.

