V1.3 Public Beta (Release Candidate)

Yep, I just had a bunch of brainwaves and it's time for the game to hit 1.3. I want folks to do some public beta testing, you can do it via the regular Steam beta system. Please reply to this post or on the Steam forums to send feedback. I really want this feedback. If all is bug-free, this will be the next public release.

Doubled the damage of Judgement, I made it way too weak.

Added a bloodline bonus of 2% for every kill to EXP and Gold gains.

Nerfed confusion to drop your attack to 25% of normal so you can't OHKO yourself.

Credits adjustments and updates.

Major changes to True Ending.

Some achievements added for story. Money and Battle cheevos to come.

Added more CGMZ plugins to use later.

Started tracking some extra stats for cheevos. Only affects V1.3 and beyond.

Added a splash screen.

Heavily boosted bloodline items.

Allowed Radiant Blade a cnance to Blind.

Moved some skills to be learned a little earlier.

Thanks to Denis Berger for his review for the inspiration, and especially thanks to my cutie of a girlfriend, Nix. She kinda gave me the stability in my life to push myself to get this done! Love you Nixxy~!

