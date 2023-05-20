- Fixed an issue where the Elite chest would open before dropping
- Fixed an issue where gems were not being picked up.
- Fixed a problem where enemy health did not increase when the difficulty mode changed.
- Fixed an issue where GigaRobo would die, but his Saw did not disappear.
- Fixed problems with skill spawns.
Overrun Survivors update for 20 May 2023
Update v.0.8.2: Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
