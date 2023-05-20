 Skip to content

Overrun Survivors update for 20 May 2023

Update v.0.8.2: Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 11277188 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the Elite chest would open before dropping
  • Fixed an issue where gems were not being picked up.
  • Fixed a problem where enemy health did not increase when the difficulty mode changed.
  • Fixed an issue where GigaRobo would die, but his Saw did not disappear.
  • Fixed problems with skill spawns.

Changed files in this update

