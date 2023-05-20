Share · View all patches · Build 11277142 · Last edited 20 May 2023 – 05:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Update 0.15.14

Introduction of a new mode in Expeditions: “Rescue Mission”

In this mission you will have to rescue pilots in an asteroid field. It will be a challenging task and you’ll have to calculate your movements and shots very well. This Level is unlocked when you have access to sector 5 and also has a leaderboards.

Bug fixes:

Fixed a bug that caused sectors 5 and 8 not to appear as high activity.

Fixed a bug that caused crashes in the tutorial

I hope you enjoy the new content. As always I keep working on improving the experience and your contribution is very important!

Thank you so much

Nicolas