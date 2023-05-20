Update 0.15.14
Introduction of a new mode in Expeditions: “Rescue Mission”
In this mission you will have to rescue pilots in an asteroid field. It will be a challenging task and you’ll have to calculate your movements and shots very well. This Level is unlocked when you have access to sector 5 and also has a leaderboards.
Bug fixes:
-
Fixed a bug that caused sectors 5 and 8 not to appear as high activity.
-
Fixed a bug that caused crashes in the tutorial
I hope you enjoy the new content. As always I keep working on improving the experience and your contribution is very important!
Thank you so much
Nicolas
