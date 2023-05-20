This is a minor update
What's New:
1, summer arrived, the protagonist also changed a very seasonal dress, adventure with you!
2. Fix the mold problem of Map 1.
3. Tweaked the Ai of all monsters, now they are smarter! So, it's more difficult!
Summer swimsuit is here!
