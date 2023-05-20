 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

异界旅客：序章 update for 20 May 2023

Summer swimsuit is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 11277100 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a minor update
What's New:
1, summer arrived, the protagonist also changed a very seasonal dress, adventure with you!
2. Fix the mold problem of Map 1.
3. Tweaked the Ai of all monsters, now they are smarter! So, it's more difficult!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2362931 Depot 2362931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link