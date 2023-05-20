Update #10 - Zombie Heatmap

Hi there

I've made some fixes and improvements based on community feedback.

[Game] Reduced the spawn rate of putrid zombies outside of the Putrid Den. (25% => 14%) Link

Reduced the spawn rate of putrid zombies outside of the Putrid Den. (25% => 14%) Link [Quality of Life] New feature - Zombie Heatmap



This is a visualisation that previews potential zombie movement. The heatmap is brighter for zombies that deal more damage, while it is darker for zombies that deal less damage. You can activate this by pressing the 'Z' key. Link

[Bug] Fixed a bug where the camera would fly away when exiting to the main menu in some cases.

Fixed a bug where the camera would fly away when exiting to the main menu in some cases. [Bug] Fixed a new crash that occurred in the keybindings menu. Link

Fixed a new crash that occurred in the keybindings menu. Link [Bug] Flux beams now always block movement. (It was possible for a survivor to become stuck in an activating flux beam)

Flux beams now always block movement. (It was possible for a survivor to become stuck in an activating flux beam) [Bug] The save/load menu was displaying an incorrect save creation date.

The save/load menu was displaying an incorrect save creation date. [Map] Moved several minor misaligned ground pieces in the residential district.

Undeadly has also been given a rating of playable for the Steam Deck.

Do note, there are known issues with the gameplay experience on the Steam Deck, such as font and UI not scaling correctly. Full Steam Deck support will likely not be a priority until after the Early Access campaign. However, general performance improvements and support should benefit the Steam Deck experience for Undeadly.

Thanks ːsteamthumbsupː

Ryan