Reworked party UI for better avatar visibility

395: Early Access 0.17.26 - May 20, 2023 12:15 AM EST

• The party avatars and bars have a new design to allow for BIGGER avatars. This is important because the new avatars look cool and make everyone smile!

• Adjusted the scaling of avatars in various contexts so the face is a bit easier to see.

• Improved combat animation handling in certain circumstances to avoid glitchy animation behavior.

• The experience bar has been moved to a vertical bar by the combat log to free up some vertical space by the party avatars.

• Fixed the duplicate female high elf avatar.

• Reworked the character creation screen a bit to show a larger avatar and indicate the face index number. This way it's easier to reference a specific face by number.

• When a party member joins, the screen no longer shows a black overlay.