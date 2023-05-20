 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 20 May 2023

Reworked party UI for better avatar visibility

Build 11276953

Patchnotes via Steam Community

395: Early Access 0.17.26 - May 20, 2023 12:15 AM EST
• The party avatars and bars have a new design to allow for BIGGER avatars. This is important because the new avatars look cool and make everyone smile!
• Adjusted the scaling of avatars in various contexts so the face is a bit easier to see.
• Improved combat animation handling in certain circumstances to avoid glitchy animation behavior.
• The experience bar has been moved to a vertical bar by the combat log to free up some vertical space by the party avatars.
• Fixed the duplicate female high elf avatar.
• Reworked the character creation screen a bit to show a larger avatar and indicate the face index number. This way it's easier to reference a specific face by number.
• When a party member joins, the screen no longer shows a black overlay.

