Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 20 May 2023

Update Notes for 2023/05/19

Build 11276946

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New primary weapon in shop: Burst Gatling
  • New background art for main menu.
  • New minimap icons.
  • Reduce cost in shop/altar for many purchases
  • Update mission 4-1 pickups and props

