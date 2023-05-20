- New primary weapon in shop: Burst Gatling
- New background art for main menu.
- New minimap icons.
- Reduce cost in shop/altar for many purchases
- Update mission 4-1 pickups and props
Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 20 May 2023
Update Notes for 2023/05/19
