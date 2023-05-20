 Skip to content

friends world update for 20 May 2023

Add new player game items, add moonlight at night, and increase tool durability

Share · View all patches · Build 11276896 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add new player game items,10 torch 1 grass bottom 1 stone pickaxe 1 stone axe 1 stone hoe 1 stone sword 1 stone shovel
add moonlight at night,Brighter at night
increase tool durability,

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2013171 Depot 2013171
