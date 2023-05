Share · View all patches · Build 11276892 · Last edited 20 May 2023 – 03:52:21 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone!

Sorry for updating again so fast. I wanted to leave for the weekend with some changes and additions to the ladder system.

CHANGE - Ladders can now be snapped to foundations and ceilings.

CHANGE - Ladders can also be snapped to other ladders.

ADDED - Wooden Ceiling (Ladder Access)

ADDED - Concrete Ceiling (Ladder Access)

ADDED - Glass Ceiling (Ladder Access)