Mozlakuran Gun (weapon slot 0) added. It has a shorter shot duration, but low cool down.

All weapons now added (special powers coming soon)

Made few small changes to flamethrower and poison

Poison gun sound and gas changed

Weapon abilities will be tweaked a bit as I get to them after traps.

The order of weapons will change soon, and re-ordered to the unlock order.

Tutorials will be reworked after traps as well.