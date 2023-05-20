 Skip to content

HereSphere VR Video Player update for 20 May 2023

Update for Beta Branch 5/19/2023

Last edited by Wendy

  • Time offsets can be favorited by clicking on the star icon next to the time offset input box. You can also cycle through these favorited time offets by using the "Next Peripherals Time Offset" and "Previous Peripherals Time Offset" keybindings.
  • Fixed issue with cursor sometimes disappearing when interacting with the synchronized peripherals menu
  • Fixed some wrong tooltips in the synchronized peripherals menu

