- Time offsets can be favorited by clicking on the star icon next to the time offset input box. You can also cycle through these favorited time offets by using the "Next Peripherals Time Offset" and "Previous Peripherals Time Offset" keybindings.
- Fixed issue with cursor sometimes disappearing when interacting with the synchronized peripherals menu
- Fixed some wrong tooltips in the synchronized peripherals menu
HereSphere VR Video Player update for 20 May 2023
Update for Beta Branch 5/19/2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
View more data in app history for build 11276827
Windows Content Depot 1234731
Changed depots in beta branch