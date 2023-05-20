Out Now: May Update with Steam Deck Support!

Share · View all patches · Build 11276571 · Last edited 20 May 2023 – 03:39:06 UTC by Wendy

Steam Deck

Full support for Steam Deck! The game has not been reviewed by Valve, but it checks Valve's four boxes. It runs natively on Linux and works great.

New Shoes!

Added three new pairs of shoes to collect, each with their own special powers:

High Heels

Penny Loafers

Wall Jumpers

Puzzle Mode

Added a new Puzzle Mode with 150 handcrafted picross puzzles and an infinite number of randomly generated puzzles.

Gamepad Improvements

Better support for Steam Input-enabled controllers

Add option to choose Steam Input or JInput to Advanced menu

Show Steam Deck buttons when run on the Steam Deck

Tweaks

Improve the first case based on feedback to make it more accessible for new players

Add 'Skip Level' option to Assistance menu

Add new fish enemy

Add key blocks, locked doors, and fish to level editor

Rename 'Community' menu item to 'Level Editor'

Show lock icon on locked items on main menu

Add new button icons for Series X and PS5 controllers

Show better overlays when arresting multiple suspects

Allow shorter one-suspect cases

Show max weapon coins that the wallet can hold

Draw P1 in corner of character select screen

Print name of players' joystick on character select screen

Improve running mode selection on character select screen

Add some new names to the suspect name generator

Show UP prompt on locked door when carrying key

Make knights, mummies, and bomb throwers appear later in the game

Make time red in last hour of a case

Reduce distance of wood boomerang

Remove boomerang sound for enemies

Don't add splash effect as much

Add 12 new bandit heads

Paginate clues on Case Files tabs if there are too many

Make yinyang bonus room a little longer

Play cheer sound when getting a new wallet

Prompt before quitting picross

Minor script tweaks

Bug Fixes