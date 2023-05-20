Out Now: May Update with Steam Deck Support!

Steam Deck
Full support for Steam Deck! The game has not been reviewed by Valve, but it checks Valve's four boxes. It runs natively on Linux and works great.
New Shoes!
Added three new pairs of shoes to collect, each with their own special powers:
- High Heels
- Penny Loafers
- Wall Jumpers
Puzzle Mode
Added a new Puzzle Mode with 150 handcrafted picross puzzles and an infinite number of randomly generated puzzles.
Gamepad Improvements
- Better support for Steam Input-enabled controllers
- Add option to choose Steam Input or JInput to Advanced menu
- Show Steam Deck buttons when run on the Steam Deck
Tweaks
- Improve the first case based on feedback to make it more accessible for new players
- Add 'Skip Level' option to Assistance menu
- Add new fish enemy
- Add key blocks, locked doors, and fish to level editor
- Rename 'Community' menu item to 'Level Editor'
- Show lock icon on locked items on main menu
- Add new button icons for Series X and PS5 controllers
- Show better overlays when arresting multiple suspects
- Allow shorter one-suspect cases
- Show max weapon coins that the wallet can hold
- Draw P1 in corner of character select screen
- Print name of players' joystick on character select screen
- Improve running mode selection on character select screen
- Add some new names to the suspect name generator
- Show UP prompt on locked door when carrying key
- Make knights, mummies, and bomb throwers appear later in the game
- Make time red in last hour of a case
- Reduce distance of wood boomerang
- Remove boomerang sound for enemies
- Don't add splash effect as much
- Add 12 new bandit heads
- Paginate clues on Case Files tabs if there are too many
- Make yinyang bonus room a little longer
- Play cheer sound when getting a new wallet
- Prompt before quitting picross
- Minor script tweaks
Bug Fixes
- Better file deletes
- Fix bug in language clue
- Fix hud color for skill levels
- Fix interrogation states transitioning wrong
- Fix NPE caused by shuffling shoe inventory slots
- Fix NPE when entering bonus rooms in New Mexico
- Fix pre-level color if level is loaded after cutscene
- Fix READY not rendering right in character select
- Fix shoe selector on levels with white background
- Make it easier to open shoe selector
- Make pumpkin heads an enemy type so they get hurt by projectiles
- Only get level editor episode prize once
