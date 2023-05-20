Ver. 0.2.6 Available

maboroshi caravan Ver.0.2.6 now available.
- Fixed display of CHAIN
- Fixed display of members not updating after HEAL
- Fixed handling of movement on the MAP
- Added an item to the settings to turn off the SE when updating LOGs
- Increased variety of cats
- Fixed minor bugs
The display was difficult to read and has been corrected.
It was suggested that it would be good to be able to turn off the sound when updating LOGs, and this has now been implemented. If you turn this off, you will only hear the SE when you arrive at the town / ruins when the game is left unattended.
Please continue to observe the caravan.
Changed files in this update