Ver. 0.2.6 Available

maboroshi caravan Ver.0.2.6 now available.

Fixed display of CHAIN

Fixed display of members not updating after HEAL

Fixed handling of movement on the MAP

Added an item to the settings to turn off the SE when updating LOGs

Increased variety of cats

Fixed minor bugs

■Fixed display of CHAIN

The display was difficult to read and has been corrected.

■Added an item to the settings to turn off the SE when updating LOGs

It was suggested that it would be good to be able to turn off the sound when updating LOGs, and this has now been implemented. If you turn this off, you will only hear the SE when you arrive at the town / ruins when the game is left unattended.

Please continue to observe the caravan.