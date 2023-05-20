Berserk Mode 1.0 release

I’m very proud and excited to announce the 1.0 release of Berserk Mode. I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who played the game in early access (or the demo!), and an even bigger thank you to everyone who gave feedback and reported bugs. The game could never reached this stage without your support. Thank you!

What’s in 1.0?

Zone timers added

2 new weapons: Spiked Shield and Iron Boomerang

4 new items: Fury potion, Ambrosia, Sharp fangs and Dragon Scale

Curse system upgrades: Added new curses and ‘Super Curses’ are less common

Improved Resurrection mechanic

Added mini-tutorial on first play

Various bug fixes and balance changes

Cheers and enjoy!

-Adam