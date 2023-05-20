Fixed update (Ver. 1.01.02)

Share · View all patches · Build 11276514 · Last edited 20 May 2023 – 03:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Good work, are you pressing the button?

I added some TIPS and corrected some translations.

Also the cat that hardly moved now wags its tail a lot 🐈💗.

Thank you for enjoying it!

🌱If you have any suggestions, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Please contact us at the community bulletin board, our official email address, or Twitter.

Bulletin Board: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2412050/discussions/

Email: midoriko.games@gmail.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GamesMidoriko