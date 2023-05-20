喵的炼狱 / purrgatory in chinese!

purrgatory is now available in simplified chinese! wooo!!!!

there's been multiple requests for a chinese translation over the years, and it's finally a reality thanks to the hard work of syakudo. i'm so grateful that this game will be able to reach even more people than before. this update involved tons of dedication, humor, care, and even a little ancient poetry--i can't express what an impressive feat it is. so, i'll let syakudo tell you directly :)

Niv





怎样最近？这里是喵的炼狱/Purrgatory的汉化者赤铜/Syakudo！这是咱第一个独立承担的完整游戏汉化工作，虽说经历了诸多困难与无穷无尽的猫猫双关（你有没有听见翻译者的悲鸣？），虽然有一些双关与对话不得不进行改写，但咱尽力地让那些地方面猫一新，在生花喵语下变得喵趣横生，也希望您在游玩时能够从一鳞半爪之处体验到令人拍掌称快的时刻！当然，有所欠缺打磨的地方，也欢迎您在讨论区提出相关的意见，以便后续修改！

另外也要感谢制作者Niv在翻译期间对咱的大力支持，对游戏内各种梗与双关的详细解释，以及忍受咱的不间断叨扰（笑死），期待后续能继续与他一同工作！

Whats up! Here I am Syakudo, the Chinese localizer of Purrgatory! This is the first full game that I have localized independently, and man there are too many difficulties to say, with countless cat puns. Although I have altered some dialogues and almost all the puns, I think I have kept the spirit of the game and maintained the overall gameplay feelings. Of course, there are still places lacking polishing. If you are interested, feel free to send your opinion in the Discussions!

Also big thanks to Niv who patiently helped me with the numerous puns and memes in the game, I look forward to working with him again!