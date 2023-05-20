 Skip to content

Let Chat Guess update for 20 May 2023

Early Access - Version 0.2.0

New Mode

Car Crash

*This mode is currently in a work-in-progress stage, with plans for future improvements

New Leaderboard

Car Crash Maximum Distance Leaderboard
  • A leaderboard has been created for the new game mode

