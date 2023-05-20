 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warlord update for 20 May 2023

Warlord Chapter 12 (0.12.0) Release Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11276388 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In Chapter 12 MC and Eisheth plan an ambush on the Commander's forces.

Changes:

  • Chapter 12
  • New "Bad End": Unfulfilled
  • Minor dialog changes to chapter 11
  • Fix incorrect image in chapter 11 in Petroto

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2219411 Depot 2219411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2219412 Depot 2219412
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link