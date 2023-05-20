 Skip to content

Green Hawk Platoon Playtest update for 20 May 2023

Update for Friday, March 19, 2023

Last edited by Wendy

New for this week!

  • Added RPG
  • Added 'VanCity Nikolai's AK' weapon skin
  • Added Driveable Tank
  • Added the new Candy AR model (full redesign)
  • Fixed & Readded the HMG Turret
  • Added updated jeep models (vehicle coming soon)
  • Increased the reinforcements from '50' to '100' in Dad's Workshop level
  • Added new target 3d models (1 of 4) in Dad's Garage
  • Fixed kill camera stuttering (need to test)

Need to finish up (for next week)

  • RPG character Animations need to be added
  • Need to add RPG ammo (right now there is no way to reload)
  • Fix FPS RPG (it's blank right now)
  • Add FX and sounds to Tank and HMG Turret weapon fire
  • Add a crosshair for the tank and HMG turrets

NOTES:

There is a bit of finessing to do with the RPG, HMG turrets and the tank. The tank needs to be able to fire a bit lower than it currently can. It can shoot in the air, but is vulnerable to ground units. Maybe this is a nice balance? We will see... The tank is a bit choppy when driving. This is a replication issue, and we're still finding a nice balance between performance and chopping. Trust me... it's gotten 100x better than when it was originally put in.

That's it! Any issues/questions/concerns, please post in the appropriate Discord channels (https://discord.com/invite/2PSWYwvxrT)

