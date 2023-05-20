Update for Friday, March 19, 2023

New for this week!

Added RPG

Added 'VanCity Nikolai's AK' weapon skin

Added Driveable Tank

Added the new Candy AR model (full redesign)

Fixed & Readded the HMG Turret

Added updated jeep models (vehicle coming soon)

Increased the reinforcements from '50' to '100' in Dad's Workshop level

Added new target 3d models (1 of 4) in Dad's Garage

Fixed kill camera stuttering (need to test)

Need to finish up (for next week)

RPG character Animations need to be added

Need to add RPG ammo (right now there is no way to reload)

Fix FPS RPG (it's blank right now)

Add FX and sounds to Tank and HMG Turret weapon fire

Add a crosshair for the tank and HMG turrets

NOTES:

There is a bit of finessing to do with the RPG, HMG turrets and the tank. The tank needs to be able to fire a bit lower than it currently can. It can shoot in the air, but is vulnerable to ground units. Maybe this is a nice balance? We will see... The tank is a bit choppy when driving. This is a replication issue, and we're still finding a nice balance between performance and chopping. Trust me... it's gotten 100x better than when it was originally put in.

That's it! Any issues/questions/concerns, please post in the appropriate Discord channels (https://discord.com/invite/2PSWYwvxrT)