Update for Friday, March 19, 2023

New for this week!
- Added RPG
- Added 'VanCity Nikolai's AK' weapon skin
- Added Driveable Tank
- Added the new Candy AR model (full redesign)
- Fixed & Readded the HMG Turret
- Added updated jeep models (vehicle coming soon)
- Increased the reinforcements from '50' to '100' in Dad's Workshop level
- Added new target 3d models (1 of 4) in Dad's Garage
- Fixed kill camera stuttering (need to test)
Need to finish up (for next week)
- RPG character Animations need to be added
- Need to add RPG ammo (right now there is no way to reload)
- Fix FPS RPG (it's blank right now)
- Add FX and sounds to Tank and HMG Turret weapon fire
- Add a crosshair for the tank and HMG turrets
NOTES:
There is a bit of finessing to do with the RPG, HMG turrets and the tank. The tank needs to be able to fire a bit lower than it currently can. It can shoot in the air, but is vulnerable to ground units. Maybe this is a nice balance? We will see... The tank is a bit choppy when driving. This is a replication issue, and we're still finding a nice balance between performance and chopping. Trust me... it's gotten 100x better than when it was originally put in.
That's it! Any issues/questions/concerns, please post in the appropriate Discord channels (https://discord.com/invite/2PSWYwvxrT)
Changed files in this update