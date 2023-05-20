- The color tone of the Hell map has been optimized.
- The scaling effect when pressing the button has been cancelled, so there will no longer be unresponsive situations when clicking on the edges of the button.
Burst Hero update for 20 May 2023
1.0.4 Update List
