 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Burst Hero update for 20 May 2023

1.0.4 Update List

Share · View all patches · Build 11276249 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The color tone of the Hell map has been optimized.
  • The scaling effect when pressing the button has been cancelled, so there will no longer be unresponsive situations when clicking on the edges of the button.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2220481 Depot 2220481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2220482 Depot 2220482
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link