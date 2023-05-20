You can now play on PC without a headset by choosing non-VR option. This feature is still in beta and multiplayer will only work in VR version at this time. We will be adding multiplayer to non-VR version soon!
SkydiveSim update for 20 May 2023
Added non-VR option
