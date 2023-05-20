 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SkydiveSim update for 20 May 2023

Added non-VR option

Share · View all patches · Build 11276226 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now play on PC without a headset by choosing non-VR option. This feature is still in beta and multiplayer will only work in VR version at this time. We will be adding multiplayer to non-VR version soon!

Changed files in this update

CanopySim Content Depot 1410001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link