ARK: Survival Evolved update for 20 May 2023

Community Crunch 362: ARK 2 Wooden Structure Tier, EVO Event, and More!

Share · View all patches · Build 11276217 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.


Showcase your architectural prowess in a whole new light! This preview of the wooden tier set offers a glimpse into a collection of actual player builds, showcasing just a few of the myriad ways you can put your creativity to the test in ARK 2's new building system.



Survivors on all platforms will be receiving an EVO Event! It will be active until Monday, May 22nd.
All Official Servers across each platform will be undergoing this evolutionary change which includes:

*Note that these bonuses are multiplicative of the game's standard 1x rates.

  • Official Servers: 2x XP, Harvesting, Taming and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 2x hexagon
  • Small Tribe Servers: 4.5x XP, Harvesting, Taming and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 2x hexagon
  • ARKPocalypse: 5x XP, Harvesting, Taming and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 2x hexagon
  • Conquest: 5x XP, Harvesting, Taming and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 2x hexagon



ARKpocalypse servers have been wiped today!

What are ARKpocalypse and Beginner Servers?

  • ARKpocalypse are monthly-wipe servers with higher than usual rates.
  • Beginner servers are wiped periodically to help provide a fresh beginner experience for new players.

Next wipe:

  • ARKpocalypse: June 16th 2023
  • Beginner: June 16th 2023

You can join them by searching in the server browser! Happy Surviving!


Fan Art Gallery | Screenshot Gallery | Artist Feedback Form



We were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Holger "Hulk" Geissler, a remarkable modder whose creations under the HG Mods banner left an indelible mark on the community. Hulk's mods reached far and wide, touching the hearts of players and transforming their gameplay experiences.
We would like to extend our most sincere condolences to his loved ones.

As we bid farewell, we celebrate his ascension as a true survivor, forever inspiring us to reach new heights.

Creator: Jimbob
DESCRIPTION

Running out of time by @TekARK3

Scenery by @k3zk_627

Three Elements by Acodan

Kieran Ark by Rtappart

Fjordhawk sketch by LycaosX

Therizinosaurus! by Alona103Z

Tail Ride by StephDragonness

Rock Drake by Jacob

Lanovia the Unicorn by Lark

Tropeognathus by Homelander

Enjoy your weekend!
Studio Wildcard

Twitter: twitter.com/survivetheark

Discord: discord.com/invite/playark

Reddit: reddit.com/r/playark

Instagram: instagram.com/survivetheark

Twitch: twitch.tv/survivetheark

Steam: steamcommunity.com/app/346110

Youtube: youtube.com/survivetheark

Facebook: facebook.com/survivetheark

Official Wiki: ark.wiki.gg

Open link