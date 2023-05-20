Community Crunch 362: ARK 2 Wooden Structure Tier, EVO Event, and More!

Showcase your architectural prowess in a whole new light! This preview of the wooden tier set offers a glimpse into a collection of actual player builds, showcasing just a few of the myriad ways you can put your creativity to the test in ARK 2's new building system.
Survivors on all platforms will be receiving an EVO Event! It will be active until Monday, May 22nd.
All Official Servers across each platform will be undergoing this evolutionary change which includes:
*Note that these bonuses are multiplicative of the game's standard 1x rates.
- Official Servers: 2x XP, Harvesting, Taming and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 2x hexagon
- Small Tribe Servers: 4.5x XP, Harvesting, Taming and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 2x hexagon
- ARKPocalypse: 5x XP, Harvesting, Taming and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 2x hexagon
- Conquest: 5x XP, Harvesting, Taming and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 2x hexagon
ARKpocalypse servers have been wiped today!
What are ARKpocalypse and Beginner Servers?
- ARKpocalypse are monthly-wipe servers with higher than usual rates.
- Beginner servers are wiped periodically to help provide a fresh beginner experience for new players.
Next wipe:
- ARKpocalypse: June 16th 2023
- Beginner: June 16th 2023
You can join them by searching in the server browser! Happy Surviving!
Fan Art Gallery | Screenshot Gallery | Artist Feedback Form
We were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Holger "Hulk" Geissler, a remarkable modder whose creations under the HG Mods banner left an indelible mark on the community. Hulk's mods reached far and wide, touching the hearts of players and transforming their gameplay experiences.
We would like to extend our most sincere condolences to his loved ones.
As we bid farewell, we celebrate his ascension as a true survivor, forever inspiring us to reach new heights.
Creator: Jimbob
DESCRIPTION
Running out of time by @TekARK3
Scenery by @k3zk_627
Three Elements by Acodan
Kieran Ark by Rtappart
Fjordhawk sketch by LycaosX
Therizinosaurus! by Alona103Z
Tail Ride by StephDragonness
Rock Drake by Jacob
Lanovia the Unicorn by Lark
Tropeognathus by Homelander
Enjoy your weekend!
Studio Wildcard
Twitter: twitter.com/survivetheark
Discord: discord.com/invite/playark
Reddit: reddit.com/r/playark
Instagram: instagram.com/survivetheark
Twitch: twitch.tv/survivetheark
Steam: steamcommunity.com/app/346110
Youtube: youtube.com/survivetheark
Facebook: facebook.com/survivetheark
Official Wiki: ark.wiki.gg
Changed depots in lemonbar branch