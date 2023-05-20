Community Crunch 362: ARK 2 Wooden Structure Tier, EVO Event, and More!

Share · View all patches · Build 11276217 · Last edited 20 May 2023 – 00:46:02 UTC by Wendy

Showcase your architectural prowess in a whole new light! This preview of the wooden tier set offers a glimpse into a collection of actual player builds, showcasing just a few of the myriad ways you can put your creativity to the test in ARK 2's new building system.









Survivors on all platforms will be receiving an EVO Event! It will be active until Monday, May 22nd.

All Official Servers across each platform will be undergoing this evolutionary change which includes:

*Note that these bonuses are multiplicative of the game's standard 1x rates.

Official Servers: 2x XP, Harvesting, Taming and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 2x hexagon

Small Tribe Servers: 4.5x XP, Harvesting, Taming and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 2x hexagon

ARKPocalypse: 5x XP, Harvesting, Taming and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 2x hexagon

Conquest: 5x XP, Harvesting, Taming and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 2x hexagon





ARKpocalypse servers have been wiped today!

What are ARKpocalypse and Beginner Servers?

ARKpocalypse are monthly-wipe servers with higher than usual rates.

Beginner servers are wiped periodically to help provide a fresh beginner experience for new players.

Next wipe:

ARKpocalypse: June 16th 2023

Beginner: June 16th 2023

You can join them by searching in the server browser! Happy Surviving!



We were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Holger "Hulk" Geissler, a remarkable modder whose creations under the HG Mods banner left an indelible mark on the community. Hulk's mods reached far and wide, touching the hearts of players and transforming their gameplay experiences.

We would like to extend our most sincere condolences to his loved ones.

As we bid farewell, we celebrate his ascension as a true survivor, forever inspiring us to reach new heights.

Creator: Jimbob

DESCRIPTION



Running out of time by @TekARK3



Scenery by @k3zk_627



Three Elements by Acodan



Kieran Ark by Rtappart



Fjordhawk sketch by LycaosX



Therizinosaurus! by Alona103Z



Tail Ride by StephDragonness



Rock Drake by Jacob



Lanovia the Unicorn by Lark



Tropeognathus by Homelander



Enjoy your weekend!

Studio Wildcard

