世界の為の全ての少女 update for 20 May 2023

Language Update 1.10

Share · View all patches · Build 11276210 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Language Expansion

**　・Simplified Chinese
　・Traditional Chinese
　・German
　・French
　・Spanish
　・Portuguese

　We have added the above six languages.**

English Translation Revision

　We have made comprehensive revisions to the English translation.

Changed files in this update

世界の為の全ての少女 Content Depot 1860601
  • Loading history…
