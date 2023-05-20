5/20 In Wonderland Edition update announcement

Dear agent

The version update of the Spirit Mirror system is expected to take 180 minutes at 10:00 on 05/20 (UTC/GMT: +8:00). This update will restart the server, and agents who are online will be forced offline. Please log out in advance to avoid loss! We will inform you later when the server is open. Sorry for the inconvenience caused by the simulation training of agents!

This update will issue compensation: Spirit Coin x10000

[Welfare function]

● Welfare function: week free role

Play the character for free this week

Agent camp: Su Qingli, Shang Xiang, Jia Hui, Bian Que, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Simulated evil spirit camp: Nie Xiaoqian, Yu Ji, Xiao PI, spoon crazy demon

【 New role 】

● New spirit: nine-tailed fox

I am the fox demon and Wenqiao.

The nine-tailed fox is an evil spirit who is good at hiding himself and using techniques to lure prey to the bait and then suddenly launches an offensive. She can build up her psychic powers to move quickly and cross obstacles, taking her prey by surprise.

【 Activity added 】

● Limit treasure box - Fruit Ice Dispute Ⅱ limit coming

"When the ice is approaching summer, the fruit is refreshing."

2023/5/19-2023/6/2

Set a complete set of social movements and corresponding hair color can be exchanged, consumption of corresponding spiritual stone can be exchanged for Wei Qingyu exclusive strawberry weapons.

●520 new special effects skin on the Star Diamond Mall!

"Secret crystal, brilliant, carved into a throne"

Time: 2023/5/19-2023/6/16

Activity rules:

During the activity, you can draw money from Star Diamond treasure box or exchange it in Star Diamond Mall The costumes come with special effects, and the exclusive actions of the costumes will summon the Crystal Throne Wearing a full set of clothing can activate new skill effects and exclusive standby actions New online limited avatar, avatar frame and exclusive action The star diamond can be obtained by extracting the Star diamond treasure box. It has a high chance to obtain 120, 80, 30, 15, 10, and 1 silver Each theme of Stardiamond Mall will be opened for a limited time for one month.

● New character gift Pack - Nine-tailed Black Fox

Tushan Xuanhu, a family of nine tails, is mysterious and deadly

Rules of the activity: 1. During the activity, you can buy the fox demon and the set and weapons in the gift bag directly

2. The same amount of Lingshi is immediately returned after recharging the purchase

● Mall limit on the new!

Green temples, Taoist attire, as long as the youth

Limited clothing Yan Chia - young tour · Ink rhyme, know autumn a leaf - young tour · Qingyun shelf mall! Just 9800 spirit stones to unlock!

【 Fitting Room added 】

Added to the mall: Yan Chia - young tour · Ink charm series, know autumn Yiye - young tour · Qingyun series

Character Gift Pack added: Nine-tailed Fox - Tushan Xuanhu, Nine-tailed fox - Tushan Xuanhu (weapon)

Star Diamond mall added: Wu Qi Zhi - Qi secret stone · Can crystal series, Wu Qi Zhi - Qi secret stone · Can crystal (head), Wu Qi zhi - Qi secret stone · Can crystal (head frame)

Page exchange added: Urushi - Esoteric stone · Can (action), urushi - Esoteric stone · Can (hair)

Fruit profusion treasure box added: Wei Qingyu - refreshing berry bubble series, snow - frost berry series

【 Balance adjustment 】

Reduced the duration of the auxiliary celestial effect Increased the cap on the base soul of Soulfinder Reduced cooldown on Spymaster Slightly increased the base running speed of Soulfinder Increased the maximum distance the Spirit Scout can hit the target Slightly increased the vertigo time caused by the sword of Spirit Detective Yan Chaffei on the spirit of Evil Increased the cumulative number of layers needed to ice the door

[Bug Fix]