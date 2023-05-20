- Fixed auto-assign sometimes assigning more workers than was available on Harvest panel (resulting in negative workers)
- Adjusted some biome backgrounds & world panel display
- Fixed bug: some games would fail to load if they used very large negative numbers
- Fixed bug: text tooltips were not reliably appearing on item icons
Factory Town Idle update for 20 May 2023
Patch Notes 1.74
Patchnotes via Steam Community
