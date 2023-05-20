 Skip to content

Factory Town Idle update for 20 May 2023

Patch Notes 1.74

Share · View all patches · Build 11276163

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed auto-assign sometimes assigning more workers than was available on Harvest panel (resulting in negative workers)
  • Adjusted some biome backgrounds & world panel display
  • Fixed bug: some games would fail to load if they used very large negative numbers
  • Fixed bug: text tooltips were not reliably appearing on item icons

Changed files in this update

