The Backrooms: Deeper update for 20 May 2023

Hotfix 5/19/23

Build 11276135

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reduced camera shake dramatically
  • Fixed issues that were causing the player to bounce off the stairs in the Railway level
  • Optimizations

