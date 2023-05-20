May 20 Update

1.The issue of players being killed when disconnected and then unable to operate when re-entering the game has been fixed.
2.Traps cannot be built under the player's feet.
3.During the protection shield period, traps and boost pads are ignored.
4.Players do not block each other in the safe zone.
Hero's Land update for 20 May 2023
