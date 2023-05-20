Spryward Devlog #28

Prior to the apocalypse Marnie Maryweather was one of the survivors from the 2 Lakefield slashings. One of the only survivors still alive today in Spryward. You can see her sporting cosplay of her original character, Xizzi. The Lakefield slashings take place in a short horror game I've been working on. In Spryward Marnie has forsaken the city life in Credell for a more grass roots way to give back to her community. With growing fear of the outreach, oversight, and malicous practices of the neo government she can pursue her textile dreams in peace outside city limits. Not all is sunshine and roses outside city limits. With no revival efforts or innoculation stations, civilians outside city limits fend for themselves. It's the heart of ravager territory. Marnie has been gathering ally's to help her efforts to provide warm clothing to survivors. She doesn't choose who to help she just helps them all. In the next cutscene Spryward visits Marnie after 2 years to get a new suit. He's got a lot of explaining to do! Like what happened to colors on the original suit and where did he get the Anger suit he's currently wearing. Why did it take Spryward 2 years to reach out. Find out next week on Spryward! For more progress on my game that covers the Lakefield slashings, check out my twitter. Have a good weekend everyone!



