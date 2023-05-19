Bugfix release

Hanging around the stacks has had a bit more work.
Fixed Crashed adrenals also giving Comedown/Amphetamines.
Fixed some minor bugs and typos; thanks for the reports!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hanging around the stacks has had a bit more work.
Fixed Crashed adrenals also giving Comedown/Amphetamines.
Fixed some minor bugs and typos; thanks for the reports!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update