cyberpunkdreams update for 19 May 2023

Bugfix release

19 May 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hanging around the stacks has had a bit more work.

Fixed Crashed adrenals also giving Comedown/Amphetamines.
Fixed some minor bugs and typos; thanks for the reports!

Changed files in this update

cyberpunkdreams Content Depot 1361681
  • Loading history…
cyberpunkdreams Linux Depot 1361682
  • Loading history…
