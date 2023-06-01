Skate Heaven is here! The game is DONE

Thanks for sticking with us through what ended up as quite the journey, everyone. And now we're here! We got it all in!

This patch features Skate Heaven, a new level with a bunch of new quests and fun little closer for the game. It's maybe our biggest level? Certainly one of our more varied, in terms of terrain types. It being the play park for a rich legendary skate-bird gave us a lot of leeway to go harder on things, so we had some fun with that.

There's also selfie stick mode! I highly recommend not attempting to just skate normally with it on, though, cus woof, it'll definitely cause motion sickness in folks. That's there for the handful of people doing photography in-game, since now it'll let them put the camera at the angle they want for a trick and it'll (mostly) just stay there while keeping up with them. It's a similar tool to the drop cam, just for different shots.

But yep, again, thanks everyone for following along with what turned out to be a ridiculously fun development process. Never in a million years thought that silly little skate demo I kickstarted back in 2019 would become anything like this. Heck, there's even a plush skatebird on its way out, this being the production sample they sent me:

If this update has any weird bugs crop up, we'll fix 'em, but beyond that- thanks again for all your support, and, (hopefully!) see y'all next game!