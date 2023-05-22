Patch Notes: Version 0.4.3.01 - 05/22/2023

• Capital Ships:
- Capital Ship shots now do less damage on Ace Mode.
- Non-hostile capital fleets will now have more ships, increasing the chance for the player to see them space jump.
• Difficulty:
-
Ace mode will now be unlocked once the player pays back their debt to Lady Styx on time in Captain mode.
-
If a player had unlocked Ace mode before, but hasn't yet payed back their debt to Lady Styx on time in Captain mode, then Ace mode will now be locked for them.
-
Added a new feature for Voyager & Captain Modes: Voyage +
- "Voyage +" is unlocked for a mode by surviving a Voyage in that mode.
- Playing "Voyage +" will unlock all possible encounter combinations from the very beginning of the Voyage.
• Graphics:
- Updated the visuals for Ion Missiles.
• Merchant Fleets:
- Merchant fleets will now have more ships, increasing the chance for the player to see them space jump.
• UI:
- Adjusted the Difficulty Selection screen elements to add in the "Start Voyage +" button and the Voyage + unlock conditions and effects.
• Bug Fixes:
- If Money is at 0, the Main Console will no longer say the player has 1,000 units at the start of a jump.
- Adjusted the font size of the "Info" section of the Main Console so that "Imperial Supply Officer" fits while color coding is on.
- Communications will now be stopped if they are happening when the Chaser is destroyed.
- Fixed a Missing Reference error that occasionally occurred when merchant ships jumped away after a long time.
- Merchant Ship #4 will now correctly play it's space jump animation when jumping.
• Typos:
- Removed the Extra ":" and spaces from the "Info" section of the Main Console when the next territory is Neutral or Pirate.
