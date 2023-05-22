 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Chaser's Voyage update for 22 May 2023

Patch Notes: Version 0.4.3.01 - 05/22/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11275914 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Capital Ships:

  • Capital Ship shots now do less damage on Ace Mode.
  • Non-hostile capital fleets will now have more ships, increasing the chance for the player to see them space jump.

• Difficulty:

  • Ace mode will now be unlocked once the player pays back their debt to Lady Styx on time in Captain mode.

  • If a player had unlocked Ace mode before, but hasn't yet payed back their debt to Lady Styx on time in Captain mode, then Ace mode will now be locked for them.

  • Added a new feature for Voyager & Captain Modes: Voyage +

    • "Voyage +" is unlocked for a mode by surviving a Voyage in that mode.
    • Playing "Voyage +" will unlock all possible encounter combinations from the very beginning of the Voyage.

• Graphics:

  • Updated the visuals for Ion Missiles.

• Merchant Fleets:

  • Merchant fleets will now have more ships, increasing the chance for the player to see them space jump.

• UI:

  • Adjusted the Difficulty Selection screen elements to add in the "Start Voyage +" button and the Voyage + unlock conditions and effects.

• Bug Fixes:

  • If Money is at 0, the Main Console will no longer say the player has 1,000 units at the start of a jump.
  • Adjusted the font size of the "Info" section of the Main Console so that "Imperial Supply Officer" fits while color coding is on.
  • Communications will now be stopped if they are happening when the Chaser is destroyed.
  • Fixed a Missing Reference error that occasionally occurred when merchant ships jumped away after a long time.
  • Merchant Ship #4 will now correctly play it's space jump animation when jumping.

• Typos:

  • Removed the Extra ":" and spaces from the "Info" section of the Main Console when the next territory is Neutral or Pirate.

Changed files in this update

The Chaser's Voyage Content Depot 1473131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link