Lichenvale update for 19 May 2023

Patch 1.1.1 is out!

Patch 1.1.1 is out!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Braziers in Lepteria no longer require you to have Fireball picked up
  • Unparryable attack indicator is now removed when the enemy dies instead of on corpse dissapearance
  • Fixed main menu scaling on steam deck resolution

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1432381 Depot 1432381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1432382 Depot 1432382
  • Loading history…
