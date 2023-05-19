- Braziers in Lepteria no longer require you to have Fireball picked up
- Unparryable attack indicator is now removed when the enemy dies instead of on corpse dissapearance
- Fixed main menu scaling on steam deck resolution
Lichenvale update for 19 May 2023
Patch 1.1.1 is out!
