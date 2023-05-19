 Skip to content

Firmament update for 19 May 2023

Patch 1: Missing speech fixes and more!

Patch 1: Missing speech fixes and more!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Firmament Release Notes 1.0.0 e9752-p17329

Hey folks! Thanks for playing Firmament! :D We’ve got a lot of great fixes for you today, including a fix for speeches not playing in certain cases. Here’s the list:

  • Fix for the speeches in the game sometimes not playing for the rest of the game instance.
  • Fix for an unload/soft block occurring if you save your game at the edge of a platform on the battery puzzle in Juleston, then try and load the game.
  • Moved a speech trigger out of an odd corner of the conservatory interior to a more reasonable location.
  • Extended a collider spline inside of the mixing vat in Juleston (around the railing) so that a small section now matches the majority of the interior collision. Prevents the player from becoming stuck inside the railing mesh.
  • Added disabled states to the ice building platform.
  • Flipped animation on the Juleston bunker pistons, as they moved in the opposite direction as the other bunkers and would clip into the surrounding rocks when the bunker was raised.
  • Updated localization from our localization partner for prove-it tutorials when you get an upgrade.
  • Fix for target transport pod being invisible when linking within the same age.
  • Fixed the door lighting channels on the St. Andrew conservatory pod.
  • Text on the transport pods in the Swan getting cut off in some localizations.
  • Added a suit position for after don/doff of the suit in a certain location.
  • Fix for a certain circumstance of speeches not playing after returning to the Swan.
  • Fix for a sound not being affected by sound volumes set in the in-game menu.
  • Fix for SteamVR tutorials for Quest showing up when using the Oculus runtime instead of just regular Oculus runtime tutorials.
  • Fix for being able to see the unloaded interior of the conservatory or exterior courtyard.
  • Added auto close regions to the purge doors (they're fairly large in order to not be defeated by the extended tether upgrade).
  • Fix for purge door sockets playing the disabled sound when they shouldn’t be.
  • Increased size of scroll bar in graphics settings menu.
  • Decreased size of menu in 2D.
  • Increased size of main menu in VR.
  • Hid the frame rate limit setting in the graphics settings menu when you're in VR.
  • Campaign backers only: Fix for the gamepad not focusing on the adjunct UI scale option when you move up with the d-pad from the adjunct skin option in the display settings menu.
  • Move books closer into view on the Steam Deck.

If you encounter an issue with the game, whether a crash, soft block, graphical issue, or anything else, please follow the instructions here to get us the information we need to look into the issue you are encountering: https://steamcommunity.com/app/754890/discussions/0/3826415752024788425/

Thanks again, and have a great weekend!!!!

Cheers,

Hannah

