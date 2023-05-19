Patch 1: Missing speech fixes and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 11275822 · Last edited 19 May 2023 – 23:19:03 UTC by Wendy

Firmament Release Notes 1.0.0 e9752-p17329

Hey folks! Thanks for playing Firmament! :D We’ve got a lot of great fixes for you today, including a fix for speeches not playing in certain cases. Here’s the list:

Fix for the speeches in the game sometimes not playing for the rest of the game instance.

Fix for an unload/soft block occurring if you save your game at the edge of a platform on the battery puzzle in Juleston, then try and load the game.

Moved a speech trigger out of an odd corner of the conservatory interior to a more reasonable location.

Extended a collider spline inside of the mixing vat in Juleston (around the railing) so that a small section now matches the majority of the interior collision. Prevents the player from becoming stuck inside the railing mesh.

Added disabled states to the ice building platform.

Flipped animation on the Juleston bunker pistons, as they moved in the opposite direction as the other bunkers and would clip into the surrounding rocks when the bunker was raised.

Updated localization from our localization partner for prove-it tutorials when you get an upgrade.

Fix for target transport pod being invisible when linking within the same age.

Fixed the door lighting channels on the St. Andrew conservatory pod.

Text on the transport pods in the Swan getting cut off in some localizations.

Added a suit position for after don/doff of the suit in a certain location.

Fix for a certain circumstance of speeches not playing after returning to the Swan.

Fix for a sound not being affected by sound volumes set in the in-game menu.

Fix for SteamVR tutorials for Quest showing up when using the Oculus runtime instead of just regular Oculus runtime tutorials.

Fix for being able to see the unloaded interior of the conservatory or exterior courtyard.

Added auto close regions to the purge doors (they're fairly large in order to not be defeated by the extended tether upgrade).

Fix for purge door sockets playing the disabled sound when they shouldn’t be.

Increased size of scroll bar in graphics settings menu.

Decreased size of menu in 2D.

Increased size of main menu in VR.

Hid the frame rate limit setting in the graphics settings menu when you're in VR.

Campaign backers only: Fix for the gamepad not focusing on the adjunct UI scale option when you move up with the d-pad from the adjunct skin option in the display settings menu.

Move books closer into view on the Steam Deck.

If you encounter an issue with the game, whether a crash, soft block, graphical issue, or anything else, please follow the instructions here to get us the information we need to look into the issue you are encountering: https://steamcommunity.com/app/754890/discussions/0/3826415752024788425/

Thanks again, and have a great weekend!!!!

Cheers,

Hannah