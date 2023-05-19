 Skip to content

Mean Beans Playtest update for 19 May 2023

Mean Beans Patch (0.0.21)

Mean Beans Patch (0.0.21) · Build 11275820

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here are the changes for this patch:

  • Removed Old Refried Ridge Map
  • Removed Old Garbanzo Gardens Map
  • Removed Old Fort Fava Map
  • Removed Old Beanburg Map
  • Added Kidney Bean Cove Map
  • Added Fava Farm Map
  • Details of Refried Ridge were modified (more to come!)
  • Weapon and player spawns set up on Kidney Bean Cove and Fava Farm
  • Fixed health pack spawn chance not being implemented
  • Players screens now have a purple effect on their screen when in the danger zone
  • Many small bug fixes!

