Mean Beans Patch (0.0.21)

Here are the changes for this patch:
- Removed Old Refried Ridge Map
- Removed Old Garbanzo Gardens Map
- Removed Old Fort Fava Map
- Removed Old Beanburg Map
- Added Kidney Bean Cove Map
- Added Fava Farm Map
- Details of Refried Ridge were modified (more to come!)
- Weapon and player spawns set up on Kidney Bean Cove and Fava Farm
- Fixed health pack spawn chance not being implemented
- Players screens now have a purple effect on their screen when in the danger zone
- Many small bug fixes!
Changed files in this update