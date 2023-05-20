Phantom Hunter - Second Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 11275653 · Last edited 20 May 2023 – 17:06:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello Everyone! Thanks for your support and feedback while playing the game!

The new build is V3.0.2!

As you may have noticed, we are trying to go for one decent sized update a month. We plan to make new content, as well as address feedback and bugs!

Now to the update!

New Content!

New Character - Time Drifter: Harness futuristic gadgets and teleport through mind-bending portals with the all-new character!

Explore Inkwell Abyss: Dive into the spooky third level filled with seaweed and encounter a giant squid!

There are a few pendants related to the new content, play to find out what they are!

You can now wield more than one pendant! You can unlock pendant slots via research table, and start making fun builds and synergies!

Quick Character Select and Pendant Select in the Character Menu

Player now can see pendant stats

Player can now choose which character they want to unlock by interfacing with the table next to max!

--> Expect the list to grow longer :)

Player can now see how much ghostly shards are in each level

Updated the house layout

You can now sleep in bed

Added step counter

Remove Stat Window as Character menu has effectively replaced it

After you win or lose, there will be notifications to let you know if there's a reason to go back home (purchaseable things, mail, etc.)

Add git hash in steam build in options menu

Spinning Bullet Pendant now tracks to closest enemy instead of where player is aiming

Made Character menu soul cards look less like buttons

Allow input type change when player is paused or in menus.

Made adventurer output a bit more damage

Made loading screens more fun

ADDRESSED FEEDBACK

Removed binding to press to bring player back to main menu when in pause menu

Remapping inputs for mouse and keyboard as well as controller

Added ground pound button (this is for controllers, primarily)

Duck toggle is now an option in the options menu

Added ability to change Aiming dead zones for controller

Update dialogue button hover to be brighter instead of darker

Dialogue buttons are now a consistent width

Player can no longer be trained if character is maxed out

Change color schemes a bit between each level

Fridge Content! The fridge is no longer empty!

Change text when you dodge damage to "dodged!"

Adjusted how enemies spawn, now it trickles in more

Adjusted round time, now it's a bit longer before boss shows up

Duck dodging is now a thing

Fixed bugs

Player sometimes restarted in 1st level while in regular mode

Chance chest appears, then disappears in front of player. Now if it succeeds, it animates in

Fix game crash on teleport with minefield master pendant

PDA had a hardcoded press E to use, removed mention of that. As the keybind shows to the left now.

We hope you have been enjoying our updates! We appreciate the feedback and looking forward to more.

