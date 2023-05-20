Phantom Hunter - Second Update!

Hello Everyone! Thanks for your support and feedback while playing the game!
The new build is V3.0.2!
As you may have noticed, we are trying to go for one decent sized update a month. We plan to make new content, as well as address feedback and bugs!
Now to the update!
Updates
New Content!
- New Character - Time Drifter: Harness futuristic gadgets and teleport through mind-bending portals with the all-new character!
- Explore Inkwell Abyss: Dive into the spooky third level filled with seaweed and encounter a giant squid!
- There are a few pendants related to the new content, play to find out what they are!
Character Menu Update
- You can now wield more than one pendant! You can unlock pendant slots via research table, and start making fun builds and synergies!
- Quick Character Select and Pendant Select in the Character Menu
- Player now can see pendant stats
-
Player can now choose which character they want to unlock by interfacing with the table next to max!
--> Expect the list to grow longer :)
-
Player can now see how much ghostly shards are in each level
-
Updated the house layout
-
You can now sleep in bed
-
Added step counter
-
Remove Stat Window as Character menu has effectively replaced it
-
After you win or lose, there will be notifications to let you know if there's a reason to go back home (purchaseable things, mail, etc.)
-
Add git hash in steam build in options menu
-
Spinning Bullet Pendant now tracks to closest enemy instead of where player is aiming
-
Made Character menu soul cards look less like buttons
-
Allow input type change when player is paused or in menus.
-
Made adventurer output a bit more damage
-
Made loading screens more fun
ADDRESSED FEEDBACK
Control Screen Update
-
Removed binding to press to bring player back to main menu when in pause menu
-
Remapping inputs for mouse and keyboard as well as controller
-
Added ground pound button (this is for controllers, primarily)
-
Duck toggle is now an option in the options menu
-
Added ability to change Aiming dead zones for controller
-
Update dialogue button hover to be brighter instead of darker
-
Dialogue buttons are now a consistent width
-
Player can no longer be trained if character is maxed out
-
Change color schemes a bit between each level
-
Fridge Content! The fridge is no longer empty!
-
Change text when you dodge damage to "dodged!"
-
Adjusted how enemies spawn, now it trickles in more
-
Adjusted round time, now it's a bit longer before boss shows up
-
Duck dodging is now a thing
Fixed bugs
- Player sometimes restarted in 1st level while in regular mode
- Chance chest appears, then disappears in front of player. Now if it succeeds, it animates in
- Fix game crash on teleport with minefield master pendant
- PDA had a hardcoded press E to use, removed mention of that. As the keybind shows to the left now.
We hope you have been enjoying our updates! We appreciate the feedback and looking forward to more.
Feel free to keep upto date by following us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/IchitGame
Or chat to us on our discord server!
https://discord.gg/9AK5Z5rHsP
Changed files in this update