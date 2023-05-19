GHPC Update 20230519

GHPC Early Access has been updated to version 20230519.

This is a regular update, introducing several new features, adjustments, and bug fixes.

Headlining the new update are the explosion audio overhaul and a new "mini-campaign". The mini-campaign is available in the Fulda Outskirts map under Instant Action. Complete each mission in the sequence to unlock the next.

This mini-campaign introduces a new experimental feature: on-call reinforcements. Both teams start with recon elements containing a relatively small number of units. When contact is made or losses are incurred, the other elements of the company are called into play. An alert message will inform you of the arrival of your comrades, and you will immediately be able to switch to them in the unit selection menu.

As an extra treat, the M901 ITV (an M113 equipped with a "hammerhead" dual TOW launcher turret) has been introduced as an AI opponent in the new missions. This vehicle will be playable in the future once a few additional aspects of it have been completed. In addition, the recently added BMP-1P, previously only available in campaign mode, makes its first Instant Action appearance in the new mini-campaign.

Behind the scenes, work on major goal features is ongoing, as we work our way down the roadmap. Stay tuned for more changes soon!

Changelog

Overhauled explosion audio

Added mini-campaign in Fulda Outskirts Instant Action with 3 missions and sequential unlocking

Added M901 ITV as an opposing AI vehicle in some missions

Added new visual effects for some projectile explosions

Added US helicopter pilot models

Added "night lights" to AAR, allowing a better look at the shooter and all struck units when reviewing a shot

Added power lines to power poles in all maps

Added shadows from smoke

Removed Proving Ground map (this was the oldest and least optimized map in the game, and all its features are covered by the Grafenwoehr Tank Range map)

Fixed an issue that caused laser rangefinders to not aim where the reticle indicated when the tank was moving

Fixed AI crews looking in odd directions to find the threat when struck by artillery shrapnel

Fixed an issue that could cause the binocular overlay to get stuck on the screen

Fixed issues with some tree LODs

Fixed helicopter pilots bailing out of a chopper with a destroyed engine, causing it to crash instead of auto-rotating

Fixed several issues with crew voice command flow, including issues with target priority and adapting to player shooting an unintended target

Thanks for playing!