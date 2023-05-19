 Skip to content

Carth Playtest update for 19 May 2023

Carth Alpha 1.94e2

~Added dozens of new clothing items (Boots, Belts, Gloves, etc)
~Balanced clothing items
~Balanced magic items
~Balanced stamina usage
~Fixed bug with female health at start
~Fixed bug with male health at start
~Random map issues addressed
~Small bug fixes implemented
~Balanced shield defense rate and range
~Fixed bug with all lamellar type armours having wrong stats
~Fixed few balancing issues
~Finished initial balancing of all weapons, armours, clothing items
~Fixed bug where players could wear same ring twice
~Fixed bug where player stats and armour would not update when removing item
~Fixed bug where damage would be shown incorrectly
~Added Magical damage and resistance to game
~Balanced all Shields
~Added Armour Bonus by using shields
~Adjusted Armour Value Percentage (Armour will negate 25% of Raw Damage)

