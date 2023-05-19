Carth Alpha 1.94e2

~Added dozens of new clothing items (Boots, Belts, Gloves, etc)

~Balanced clothing items

~Balanced magic items

~Balanced stamina usage

~Fixed bug with female health at start

~Fixed bug with male health at start

~Random map issues addressed

~Small bug fixes implemented

~Balanced shield defense rate and range

~Fixed bug with all lamellar type armours having wrong stats

~Fixed few balancing issues

~Finished initial balancing of all weapons, armours, clothing items

~Fixed bug where players could wear same ring twice

~Fixed bug where player stats and armour would not update when removing item

~Fixed bug where damage would be shown incorrectly

~Added Magical damage and resistance to game

~Balanced all Shields

~Added Armour Bonus by using shields

~Adjusted Armour Value Percentage (Armour will negate 25% of Raw Damage)